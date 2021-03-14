Chicago Weather: We're Not Done With Winter Just YetWe’re not done with winter just yet!

CBS 2 Investigators Exclusive: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Explains How She Repeatedly Got Past Airport Security; 'The Story Is Crazy'For nearly 20 years, serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman baffled everyone. In a post 9/11 world, she flew the world over, she never had a ticket. The one thing she’s never done, is talk about it – in depth – until now.

With Help From A Dedicated Booster, South Sider Whitney Morrison Became A Star At The Lyric Opera Of ChicagoSoprano Whitney Morrison has had a big booster who saw the South Sider’s potential long before she made it to the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

2 Dead After 15 Struck By Gunfire In Mass Shooting At Party In Park ManorTwo people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood early Sunday.