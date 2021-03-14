DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A grassroots effort hopes to get more COVID-19 shots to people in Chicago’s hard-hit Austin neighborhood.

Rush University Medical Center set up a vaccination clinic at Circle Rock Charter School, 5608 W. Washington Blvd.

The clinic is appointment-only for now, and is open to anyone over 18 who lives in the neighborhood.

It is mostly volunteers bringing vaccines into the community.

“Tired nurses who are coming in and volunteering their time – 90 percent, if you can even imagine, of people volunteering their time to ensure that this community gets vaccinated – is just, it’s what’s right in health care,” said Angelique Richard of Rush University Medical Center.

The clinic expects to vaccinate some 1,200 people each Sunday for the next six weeks.

