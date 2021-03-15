EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) Two people and one cat were able to escape without injury from a fire that started in their basement in Evanston Monday night.
Around 7:29 p.m., Evanston firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Washington Street for several reports of a house fire.READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot At 89th And Stony Island
With the help of neighboring communities, Evanston firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of the crews arriving on the scene.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Leftover Showers To Wrap Up By Tuesday Morning
The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago was able to provide housing, food and social services for the displaced residents.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Precipitation Lasts Into Evening Rush For Many
The cause of the fire is under investigation.