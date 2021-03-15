CHICAGO (CBS) — There is growing concern that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being tested in Chicago, might be linked to blood clots. It is already being used overseas, but four more European nations — Spain France, Italy and Germany — are suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Those nations are calling it an abundance of caution as European health officials say the percentage of people with blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine is comparable to the percentage of people with blood clots in the general population.

Dr. Richard Novak, head of the University of Illinois Chicago’s infectious disease department, understands the caution but calls it a double edged sword.

“It’s a doubled edged sword because they may create more fear of the vaccine by doing that,” he said.

Government health officials in Europe, despite temporarily stopping distribution of the AstraZeneca shots, insist the vaccine is safe. They say they have not found a link between the shots and blood clots.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is only being tested in the United States. CBS 2 wondered if it is made available here whether people will turn it down and hold out for the other COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctor Novak hopes not.

“There’s not enough vaccine to go around,” he said. “We’re not in a place right now where you can pick and use which vaccine you get. The vaccine supplies are so low that you have to take what you can get, frankly.”

Astra-Zeneca is being tested in the Chicago area. A spokeswoman for the Cook County Public Health department said those tests are continuing.