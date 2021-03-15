DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:All Together For Animals, Brad Paisley, Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS)Brookfield Zoo is no different than the rest of us – it has lost a lot of money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Monday night, help was on the way.

Country superstar Brad Paisley is among several artists performing in the All Together for Animals streaming concert on March 31.

For $30, Brookfield Zoo members can buy tickets – with part of that money going directly to the zoo.

The Brookfield Zoo is just one of more than 240 zoos and aquariums across the world taking part in the fundraiser.

