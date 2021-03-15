BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo is no different than the rest of us – it has lost a lot of money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Country superstar Brad Paisley is among several artists performing in the All Together for Animals streaming concert on March 31.
The Brookfield Zoo is just one of more than 240 zoos and aquariums across the world taking part in the fundraiser.