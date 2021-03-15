DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — The wintry precipitation was winding down Monday night.

It will be quiet, but cloudy, for a few days.

Any leftover showers will wrap up by morning. Overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 45.

Look for mid-40s for most of this week. Rain returns Thursday.

It will be sunny and warmer for the weekend.