CHICAGO (CBS) — The wintry precipitation was winding down Monday night.
It will be quiet, but cloudy, for a few days.
Any leftover showers will wrap up by morning. Overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.
On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 45.
Look for mid-40s for most of this week. Rain returns Thursday.
It will be sunny and warmer for the weekend.