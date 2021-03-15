CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is possible and temperatures are dropping.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for DeKalb and LaSalle counties Monday with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected.
Monday is going to be cool with a wintery mix bringing several inches of wet, slushy snow later in the morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the 30’s.
Wet snow mixed with sleet and rain could create some isolated slushy conditions on roads. One to 3 inches of wet snow is possible in most Chicago areas.
Temperatures climb to the 40s by Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.