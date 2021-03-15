DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wintry system is bringing snow, mix and wind Monday afternoon, but things should improve as the day progresses.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the following counties until 4 p.m. Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Indiana), La Porte, Newton, and Jasper counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the following counties until 7 p.m. for McHenry, DeKalb, and Kane counties.

Wind Gusts: 03.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Through 6 p.m., the heaviest snow lifts north of the city, as it diminishes in intensity and some may change to a wintry mix/sleet/rain as temperatures hold near freezing or warm up.. Winds continue gusting over 30 mph.

Between 6 p.m. and midnight, now showers mixed with rain and sleet will continue across the area, but much more scattered and likely to change to all rain.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 03.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Overnight, a few rain showers will linger, especially south. It will be warming to the mid-30s by morning.

On Tuesday, look for clouds early, with a little sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

High Temperatures: 03.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clouds linger this week, with showers on Thursday, but sunshine and 50s return for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast: 03.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)