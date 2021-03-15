CHICAGO (CBS) — A wintry system is bringing snow, mix and wind Monday afternoon, but things should improve as the day progresses.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the following counties until 4 p.m. Will, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Indiana), La Porte, Newton, and Jasper counties.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the following counties until 7 p.m. for McHenry, DeKalb, and Kane counties.
Through 6 p.m., the heaviest snow lifts north of the city, as it diminishes in intensity and some may change to a wintry mix/sleet/rain as temperatures hold near freezing or warm up.. Winds continue gusting over 30 mph.
It's still Winter! A quick RealTime Weather update @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/TV9lXCCjg7
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) March 15, 2021READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot Near South Stony Island
Between 6 p.m. and midnight, now showers mixed with rain and sleet will continue across the area, but much more scattered and likely to change to all rain.
Overnight, a few rain showers will linger, especially south. It will be warming to the mid-30s by morning.
On Tuesday, look for clouds early, with a little sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.MORE NEWS: State To Stop Taking Overdue Fines Out Of Income Tax Refunds For Lower Income Taxpayers Due To Pandemic
Clouds linger this week, with showers on Thursday, but sunshine and 50s return for the weekend.