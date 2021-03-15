CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting more people the vaccine is every public agency’s goal right now.
Cook county announced its vaccine expansion plan. The idea is to help overcome fear and misinformation and encourage people to get vaccinated.
“This campaign will remind Cook County residents of the many reasons to get this vaccine. this effort is driven by data and rooted in the principle of equity,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
Messaging will be hyper targeted to reach the most vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Cook County health leaders hope online testimonies will help the "vaccine trust gap." A county survey found 32% of adults were hesitant to get a shot.
And 46% of African Americans and 35% of the Latinx community said they would not, definitely not or probably not get the vaccine.
The vaccine expansion campaign will be in both English and Spanish and it plans to reach people via bus shelters, billboards, radio, digital, video, print and social media.
The vaccine expansion campaign will be in both English and Spanish and it plans to reach people via bus shelters, billboards, radio, digital, video, print and social media.

The site myshotcookcounty.com, has vaccine FAQs and resources, and a "toolkit" with graphics and posts for community groups to share.