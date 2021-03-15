CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao was fired on Monday.
DePaul Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy announced Monday that Leitao has been relieved of his duties after coaching the Blue Demons for nine seasons between two stints.
"After evaluating where our men's basketball program is currently and where we envision it to be moving forward, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," Peevy said in a news release. "We want to thank Dave for his many contributions to the program, including his mentorship of our student athletes on and off the floor, his commitment to DEI efforts within our athletics department and support of our university-wide Vincentian mission."
A national search will commence immediately for a new head coach, Peevy said in the release.
Leitao went 127-146 during his nine seasons as head coach, from 2002 to 2005 and then for the last six seasons. In 15 years as a college head coach, his record is 212-241.
But the Blue Demons this year only went 5-14.