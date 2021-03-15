By Tammie Souza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Over the past two weeks, we have enjoyed a string of mild days in the 50s and 60s with very little rain and no snow – almost shorts weather.

Reality check! Monday’s wet, slushy snow is just a reminder that we are still in the grip of winter. After all, it’s March in Chicago – a month that historically has seen many large winter storms.

For all of you that are tired of winter, here is some good news. The official start of spring is just days away at 4:37 a.m. CDT on Saturday. It will feel like spring that day with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Another sign that winter is winding down and spring is emerging comes in two weeks with the Cubs home opener on April 1 followed a week later by the Sox home opener on April 8. We also have Easter in less than three weeks on April 4 and Passover begins in less than two weeks on March 27.

Could this Ides of March snow be our only March snow this year? There is still the possibility of snow in the early spring – we had snow on April 15 last year. But with temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s over the next two weeks the chance of snow is becoming less likely. Of course, if you are looking to skip spring altogether and fast forward to summer, it is less than 100 days away.