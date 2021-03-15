CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale will not be reopening following a shooting there in February that left one dead and four others injured.
Police said more than 100 people were at the hotel at the time of the incident at 2:30 a.m. They believe a quarrel sparked a fight, and at some point, somebody shot James McGill, 27, from Chicago. He died at an area hospital. Officers said the incident stemmed from a possible party with two groups.
Bloomingdale Village President Franco Coladipietro originally ordered a temporary suspension for the business license for the Indian Lakes Resort, at 250 W. Schick Rd. in Bloomingdale, and First Hospitality Group agreed to cease business until a hearing on the matter scheduled for March 16.
However, that hearing has been canceled because First Hospitality Group has agreed to waive its right to a hearing, voluntarily surrendering its business license and ending all business on the property.
Village leaders said the hotel has been a trouble spot for years.
“It is never the intent of the Village to revoke a business license but the concerns and lack of response by the owner which eventually led to the tragic February incident left the Village with no alternative,” said Coladipietro. “The Village is eager to start a new chapter at Indian Lakes and reimagine the property for a better future that will make the community proud.”