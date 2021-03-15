DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you wear your mask, you might be doing more than just fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

You could get a free sandwich.

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, 1141 S. Jefferson St., set a challenge on Twitter on Sunday. If the restaurant does not have to ask anyone to put a mask on properly for 30 days, then they will give out free sandwiches for a day.

So far, it is not going well. Manny’s tweeted that seven people had to be reminded to wear their masks properly just Monday.

But they are giving the challenge just one more chance.

