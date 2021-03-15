CHICAGO (CBS) — If you wear your mask, you might be doing more than just fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, 1141 S. Jefferson St., set a challenge on Twitter on Sunday. If the restaurant does not have to ask anyone to put a mask on properly for 30 days, then they will give out free sandwiches for a day.
New challenge: if we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put a mask on or properly wear your mask, we will give away free sandwiches for the day. So far the longest we made is 1pm.
— Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 15, 2021
So far, it is not going well. Manny’s tweeted that seven people had to be reminded to wear their masks properly just Monday.
Ok, we had 7 people come in today who needed their masks corrected but we’ll give you guys one more chance. If we go 30 days without having to ask anyone to put on or correct their mask we’ll give away free sandwiches for a day. Let’s do this.
— Manny's Deli (@mannysdeli) March 15, 2021
But they are giving the challenge just one more chance.