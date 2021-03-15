NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Parents in Naperville are fighting to get kids back in class five days a week, and they got a win Monday night.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the board for Naperville Community Unit School District 203 announced its full Return to Learn plan last week and shared it Monday evening for having students return to classrooms.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade have the option to return for a full week when they return from spring break on April 7. They will be in school for a traditional school day.

High schoolers in the district can return five days too, except the day will remain shortened – with no lunch on campus.

Some parents praised this as a step forward, but others feel the superintendent and board dragged their feet and their kids suffered for it.

“I pray that this exercise in horrendous failure of leadership will be keenly examined in the years to come; that our children will remember the dark days of District 203, that they were left behind while you huddled behind one man, and hid from your responsibilities, and chose the sad path we’ve been on the last seven months,” said District 203 parent Chris Peters.

The district said the reason high schools won’t go back to a full normal day with an obviously maskless lunch is because there is just not enough room inside their buildings to do that while following state health guidelines.

Looking ahead, the superintendent said they are making plans for a fully in- person school year in the fall. But before that, it will be interesting to watch the results of this board’s elections, coming up April 6.