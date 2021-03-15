EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The DePaul women’s team streak of 17 straight trips to the NCAA Tournament has come to an end.
But Northwestern is in the tourney for first time since 2015.
The Wildcats women's team are in as a No. 7 seed, and they'll face Central Florida in the opening round next Monday.
Coach Joe McKeown noted that Northwestern was on track for a trip to the tourney last year – but suddenly because of COVID-19, there was no tourney.
"We had a great team last year; were probably going to be a two- or three-seed play at home, and you know, COVID took that away, so to turn around and be right back here, you know, a year later, is really special," McKeown said.
“This is it. If you lose a game you’re out and the season’s over,” said Northwestern senior guard Lindsey Pulliam. “So I think it’s just going to take us being focused on us, and not really who we’re playing.”