CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said an off-duty officer was shot Monday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood in the 8900 block of South Stony Island.
It's the second shooting of a police officer within two days.
On Sunday night, a CPD officer was shot outside the Gresham District police station.
Many people were confused as to why.
“When the cop cars started lining up here, I started noticing. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” said store manager Tiwfek Salah. “I was taking care of a customer.”
Salah did not hear anything. His shop is feet from the station's parking lot. That was where at 2:33 p.m., Chicago police said a sergeant was standing when he heard a gunshot, and then felt pain – a graze wound to the chin.
The sergeant, a 26-year-veteran of the department, was released from the hospital Sunday night. No one is in custody.
Off -Duty Police Officer shot in the 8900 blk of S Stoney Island. Transported to U of Chicago Hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route to hospital. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wHDSypySMF
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 15, 2021
Monday's shooting of an off-duty CPD officer follows a violent weekend in Chicago where at least 40 people were shot with four of them killed.
This is a developing story.