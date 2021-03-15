GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs and White Sox went head-to-head in Cactus League action Monday.
Luis Robert was a late scratch for the Sox with abdominal tightness.
Eloy Jimenez played. He greeted Alec Mills with an RBI single in the first inning, which scored Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal.
Jimenez had another RBI single in the third.
The Cubs' offense responded in the 4th. Jake Marisnick singled to right field, and that scores Joc Pederson.
The game ended in a 4-4 tie.