By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Keep an eye on your bank account this morning.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wintry Mix, Snow Falling Across Area
Stimulus relief checks have already started hitting American’s bank accounts.
If you’re still waiting for your check, don’t be concerned.READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot Near South Stony Island
The IRS says the payments are going out in batches and the paper checks will make longer.
If you want to check the status of your payment, you can use a new tool called ‘Get My Payment.’MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: More Than 1.5 Million People Fully Vaccinated; Daily Case Count Drops To 8-Month Low