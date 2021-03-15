CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman found with gunshot wounds was among four people in serious condition after a fiery crash in Portage Park early Monday morning.
According to police, a Dodge sedan with three people inside hit a parked car in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, near the Six Corners intersection, around 2:40 a.m. A privately-owned street sweeper was on fire when police arrived.READ MORE: Stroke Survivor Jack Donohue Dances His Way To Recovery; 'We Started Out With Ballroom, And I Wasn’t very Good At Leading'
4 people seriously injured after this crash in Portage Park. Both vehicles—one of them is a street sweeper—caught on fire.
Chicago police say there were 3 people in the smaller car/sedan, including a woman who had 3 gunshot wounds on her stomach. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/i4JyVfAJDF
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) March 15, 2021READ MORE: Grammys 2021: Complete List Of Winners And Nominees
The Chicago Fire Department said they also heard gunshots coming from the car when they arrived at the scene.
The three Dodge sedan passengers were taken to Lutheran General Hospital and Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.
Police said a 32-year-old female passenger had three gunshot wounds on her stomach. A man found on the ground at the scene was identified as the driver of the parked vehicle.MORE NEWS: Buona Beef Adding 500 New Positions To Chicagoland Area Restaurants