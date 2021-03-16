CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said the woman was sitting insider her gray Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 5400 block of West Quincy Street around 6:40 a.m., when a gunman walked up, pointed his weapon at her, opened the driver’s door, and demanded the vehicle.READ MORE: Interactive | Unemployment in Illinois Still At Record High Compared to Pre-Pandemic Times. But There Are Glimpses of Hope.
The woman got out of her SUV, and the carjacker drove off through the alley.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Remember When We Saw The 80s In March Nine Years Ago This Week?
The victim was not injured
No one was in custody Tuesday morningMORE NEWS: 18-Year-Old Man Charged In Rideshare Driver Carjacking
Area Four detectives were investigating.