CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds will linger with showers returning late Wednesday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, heavy rain is possible on Thursday, but afterwards, a beautiful spring weekend emerges.
It'll be sunny and approaching 60 for the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers arriving in the evening. Cooler lakeside. High 47.