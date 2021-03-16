DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Clouds will linger with showers returning late Wednesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, heavy rain is possible on Thursday, but afterwards, a beautiful spring weekend emerges.

It’ll be sunny and approaching 60 for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers arriving in the evening. Cooler lakeside. High 47.