By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Weather, Forecast
CHICAGO (CBS)– After a snow day yesterday, there are a few clear days ahead.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible later in the day. Temperatures will be near 44 degrees.
By late Wednesday night through Thursday another storm system arrives. This one will be warmer with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Far northwest of the city, it may be cold enough for some wet snow to mix with the rain.
Friday through the weekend will be very spring-like, sunny, and warmer with highs in the 50’s to near 60 degrees.

