CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, Illinois has set a new record for the average number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations aministered statewide, while also marking 30 days with an infection rate below 3%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 78,287 vaccinations were administered on Monday, for a total of 4,181,097 doses administered since December.
Illinois is now averaging 102,564 vaccinations per day over the past week, the most so far during the pandemic. It’s the second day in a row that average has been above 100,000.
As of Monday night, a total of 1,563,294 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 12.27% of the population.
Meantime, IDPH also reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 19 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths.
The state's seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.3%, and has now been below 3% for 30 days in a row, the longest such stretch of the pandemic.
As of Monday night, 1,152 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 250 in the ICU and 124 on ventilators. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois have been below 1,200 for the past 10 days, the longest stretch since IDPH began tracking hospitalizations last April.