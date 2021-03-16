CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on the CTA Red Line was shut down between the Roosevelt and Sox-35th stops after an attack on a train a the Cermak-Chinatown station.
Chicago Police said they were investigating an aggravated battery on a train, which was stopped at Cermak-Chinatown.
The Chicago Transit Authority said while the investigation was under way, trains were only running between 95th and Sox-35th and between Roosevelt and Howard.
Police said anyone with information can send an anonymous tip at http://CPDTip.com.