CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have identified human remains found in Kane County in December as 22-year-old Tyesha Bell, who vanished from west suburban Aurora in 2003, and police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

Aurora police said Bell was last seen by her sister inside the apartment they shared in the 800 block of North Randall Road on May 10, 2003. After getting a call, she left home, with the TV still on, candles still burning in her bedroom. Her two children and the rest of her family haven’t seen or heard from her since.

In December, her bones, clothes and personal items were found in a wooded part of Kane Co. in a shallow grave, and were taken to the Kane County morgue for additional testing. After consulting with a forensic odontologist and forensic anthropologist, as well as DNA analysis, the remains were positively identified as Bell’s and her death was ruled a homicide.

“Our detectives continue to have working theories in Tyesha’s case, but we need more information before criminal charges can be authorized, and that’s where the public comes in,” Aurora Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services Commander Jack Fichtel said in a statement. “We implore anyone who may have information to please come forward.”

Tyesha Bell was a 22yo mother two when she disappeared in 2003. Officers with @AuroraPoliceIL haven’t made any arrests in her death, and are asking for tips. Several family and friends were at today’s announcement, wiping away tears as police shared she’d been found. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/TP7pfJZJsC READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Arrested Again — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) March 16, 2021

Aurora Police set up a dedicated tip line for Bell’s case. Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us.

Anonymous tips also can be submitted to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and

anonymity to people who furnish information leading to an arrest in felony cases.