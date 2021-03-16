CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said the woman was sitting insider her gray Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 5400 block of West Quincy Street around 6:40 a.m., when a gunman walked up, pointed his weapon at her, opened the driver’s door, and demanded the vehicle.READ MORE: Ravinia Festival Plans To Reopen In July With Live Music
The woman got out of her SUV, and the carjacker drove off through the alley.READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot At 89th And Stony Island; Search On For Assailant
The victim was not injured
No one was in custody Tuesday morningMORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Average Daily Vaccinations Reach New High Mark, At 102,564 Doses Per Day
Area Four detectives were investigating.