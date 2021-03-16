DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Austin, carjacking, Chicago News, Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 47-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the woman was sitting insider her gray Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 5400 block of West Quincy Street around 6:40 a.m., when a gunman walked up, pointed his weapon at her, opened the driver’s door, and demanded the vehicle.

The woman got out of her SUV, and the carjacker drove off through the alley.

The victim was not injured

No one was in custody Tuesday morning

Area Four detectives were investigating.

