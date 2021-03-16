(CBS4) – Tad Boyle and the Buffs are in Indianapolis preparing for their first round game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

It’s been a whirlwind past couple days for Boyle and the Buffs, who lost in the Pac-12 championship game on Saturday night then less than 24 hours later heard their name called for the NCAA tournament.

“We went from the low of lows, tears in the locker room and feeling just so deflated to the next day — the sun rises and your hear your name called which is really what you work all year for,” said Boyle from his hotel room in Indianapolis.

While the Buffs have gone through the spectrum of emotions recently, Boyle is fully confident his team will be ready to play this Saturday.

“I don’t worry about getting our guys minds, right. Their minds will be right I can promise you that,” Boyle said. “We have a very resilient group that bounces back and learns from losses but there are no tomorrows now — we’re in the NCAA tournament — so the next loss and our season is over, so we want to extend this thing as long as we can.”

The Buffs open up the NCAA tournament against the 12th seeded Georgetown Hoyas. Georgetown won 4 games in 4 days to win the Big East tournament and qualify for the Big Dance. Boyle knows the Hoyas are riding a big wave of momentum.

“They come from a really good conference like we do,” Boyle said. “We’re not playing a lower level team from a lower level conference. They’ve been battling through a really good conference all year and they have good guard play and a couple interior guys who are really talented. They’re on a hot streak.”