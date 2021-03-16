CHICAGO (CBS) — When you think of March what comes to mind? Cold, snow, rain, thunderstorms, and eventually spring? Those are all typical images for March, the final month of winter.
What you don't think of are shorts, flip-flops and 80-degree days like we had during this week in 2012.
Do you remember that March? It was anything but typical. Like most of us, did you break out the shorts and fire up the barbeque?
Chicago enjoyed summer-like conditions for nearly two weeks, including eight 80-degree days between the 14th and the 22nd, with nine new heat records.
Prior to 2012 there had only been 10 days ever that had ever reached 80 degrees in March. That's an average of only one 80-degree day every 14 years since records began in the late 1800's; 2012 became the warmest March on record for Chicago, a benchmark that will be difficult to surpass.
The 80s are not likely before the end of March 2021, but more 50s and 60s are on the way later this week. And remember, summer is less than 100 days away.