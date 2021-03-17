INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is racking up the awards, and the latest might be his biggest yet.
The former Morgan Park star has been named USAToday’s National Player of the Year.READ MORE: Police Step Up Security In Chicago's Asian-American Communities After Shooting Rampage Near Atlanta
Dosunmu won’t have too much time to celebrate. The top-seeded Illini are busy down in Indianapolis getting ready for the NCAA Tournament.READ MORE: Man Shot, Wounded By Officers After Police Said He Drove At Them In Hammond
Every team is quarantined around Indianapolis due to COVID protocols. The Illini are embracing it.
“You know, I think we have the day of the 24-hour quarantine, and to be honest for us, it was much-needed. I mean, it was three games in three days in the Big Ten Tournament. We were tired. After that, our guys slept. They rested their bodies, watched film, and got caught up our next opponent,” said Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood.MORE NEWS: Police Arrest Woman's Ex-Husband Suspected In Killing Her Parents
They face Drexel Friday at 12:15 p.m.