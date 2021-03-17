CHICAGO (CBS) — Veteran broadcaster Beth Mowins is making Cubs history.
Mowins joined Pat Hughes in the booth for a couple innings during the Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. But Saturday, she’ll become the first woman ever to call the play-by-play for Cubs baseball.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Flood And Wind Advisories Early Thursday
Mowins first called an NFL game in 2017 – and has been the longtime voice of the College Softball World Series.
She is scheduled to call a few regular-season games this season filling-in for Jon Sciambi.READ MORE: Boy, 16, Shot And Seriously Wounded In Altgeld Gardens
“Obviously, there’s a lot more surrounding the event when you’re the first woman to do something or when you’re breaking new ground, so to speak. But honestly, as you’re in it, and you’re preparing for it, and you’re looking to have a lot of fun with it, it’s a game – and you want to be at your best,” Mowins said.
CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer noted that Mowins will likely inspire a lot of young girls who will see her as an example to which to aspire.MORE NEWS: Calls Mount For Name Change For Skokie Indians Little League Organization
“It’s a nice feeling to know you can have a positive impact – especially for a lot of young girls – it’s OK to not only dream, but dream big – and chase those,” Mowins said.