CALUMET PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Calumet Park police arrested a suspected offender wanted for homicide after a highway chase that ended on the South Side of Chicago.
On Wednesday, near 127th Street and Ashland Avenue, Calumet Park officers identified a suspicious vehicle and its driver as the offender wanted for homicide in another jurisdiction. After the officers attempted to approach, the vehicle fled and rammed a Calumet City police squad car before their escape.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Flood And Wind Advisories Early Thursday
Calumet Park police followed the vehicle northbound on I-57 until finally chasing the driver to the nearby Chicagoan neighborhood, Washington Heights. Police say the driver “was involved in a traffic accident” and fled on foot at 99th Street and Racine Avenue.READ MORE: Boy, 16, Shot And Seriously Wounded In Altgeld Gardens
The suspected offender was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. During this pursuit, a Calumet Park officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. Police confirmed there were no other injuries during this incident.MORE NEWS: Calls Mount For Name Change For Skokie Indians Little League Organization
Calumet Park Police Department said that no further information will be released due to pending investigation.