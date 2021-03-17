DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet Park, Calumet Park Police, Crime, Homicide Arrested, I-57 chase, Washington Heights

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Calumet Park police arrested a suspected offender wanted for homicide after a highway chase that ended on the South Side of Chicago.

On Wednesday, near 127th Street and Ashland Avenue, Calumet Park officers identified a suspicious vehicle and its driver as the offender wanted for homicide in another jurisdiction. After the officers attempted to approach, the vehicle fled and rammed a Calumet City police squad car before their escape.

Calumet Park police followed the vehicle northbound on I-57 until finally chasing the driver to the nearby Chicagoan neighborhood, Washington Heights. Police say the driver “was involved in a traffic accident” and fled on foot at 99th Street and Racine Avenue.

The suspected offender was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. During this pursuit, a Calumet Park officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. Police confirmed there were no other injuries during this incident.

Calumet Park Police Department said that no further information will be released due to pending investigation.

