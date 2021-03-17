CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting in two weeks, a whole new group of people will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that the city is on track to move into Phase 1C of the vaccine rollout.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina on Wednesday night broke down who is eligible and what getting an appointment will look like.

Starting Monday, March 29, people 16 to 64 years old with underlying conditions are eligible for the vaccine – as well as essential workers who weren’t able to get vaccinated in past phases.

Those essential workers include restaurant workers, hotel workers, clergy, legal workers, hairdressers, retail workers, higher education workers, and media.

They join those ages 16 to 64 with underlying conditions such as cancer, cardiac and cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and liver disease. Pregnant women will also be eligible starting March 29.

But Mayor Lightfoot warned Wednesday that despite the continued vaccine rollout, people should not let their guards down when it comes to safety.

“We’ve got to wear a face covering when you go out – critically important,” the mayor said. “The most important tool that we have to help prevent the spread of the virus. It means you also have to continue social distancing not gathering in large groups, wash your hands frequently and avoid all non-essential travel.”

She also warned it could take a while for all of 1C to get a shot.

“We want to make sure we manage folks’ expectations,” she said.

The city is expecting to receive more vaccine, with Mayor Lightfoot saying anyone in this next phase should be able to get an appointment by April or May.

If you’re eligible now, but haven’t signed up for the vaccine yet, city officials are warning it could be even more difficult when we move into this next phase. They suggest making that appointment now.