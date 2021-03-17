CHICAGO (CBS) — There were some terrifying moments for a state senator in Springfield.
On Monday, Elgie Sims (D-Chicago) said he was in his car, which has legislative plates, when a man in another car started honking and pulled up next to him.
"The guy pulls a gun out. He pulls a gun out and says 'let's go,'" Sims said. "He starts pointing a gun at me. So I pull off and drive away. After January 6, there was heightened concern for these attacks on elected officials."
The gunman was later arrested. Senator Sims has security at his homes in Springfield and Chicago.
There is also more security around the capitol in Springfield.