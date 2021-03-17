CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID cases in Illinois dropped as the number of vaccine doses continues to increase.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 1,655 new coronavirus cases and an additional 17 deaths.READ MORE: 'Most Chicagoans Will Be Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine': Dr. Arwady Says City On Track To Move Into Phase 1C Starting March 29
On Tuesday, IDPH reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus as well as 19 more deaths.
IDPH also reported a total of 4,283,487 vaccines administered, including 358,234 for long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, 102,390 doses were reported administered in the state.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 10-16, 2021 was 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 10-16, 2021 is 2.6%.READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Court Appearance Rescheduled After Another O'Hare Arrest
The state’s health department reports a total of 1,213,765 COVID cases, including 20,988 COVID-related deaths in Illinois.
Public Health Officials Announce 1,655 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/fUkg2UzoXq
— IDPH (@IDPH) March 17, 2021MORE NEWS: CPS: Making Good Progress On COVID Vaccine Rollout For Its Staff, Vendors