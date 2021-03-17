CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking took place in Chicago’s West Town and now police are searching for a man and woman.
CPD said a 28-year-old woman was parking her Range Rover near Wood and Huron Tuesday night. Then a man with a gun opened her door and pulled her out of the SUV.READ MORE: 'Most Chicagoans Will Be Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine': Dr. Arwady Says City On Track To Move Into Phase 1C Starting March 29
A woman opened the passenger side door and took the victim’s purse before they drove off.READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Court Appearance Rescheduled After Another O'Hare Arrest
No one was injured, and so far, there have been no arrests.MORE NEWS: CPS: Making Good Progress On COVID Vaccine Rollout For Its Staff, Vendors
CBS 2 has interactive map where you can see the growing carjacking crisis in Chicago, neighborhood by neighborhood. You can find it at CBSChicago.com.