CHICAGO (CBS) — The head of the Chicago Public Schools district said it’s making good progress in offering COVID-19 vaccinations to staff members.
“We have offered a vaccine to all Chicago Public Schools employees as well as vendors who work in our buildings,” said CPS CEO Janice Jackson.READ MORE: 'Most Chicagoans Will Be Eligible To Get COVID Vaccine': Dr. Arwady Says City On Track To Move Into Phase 1C Starting March 29
The announcement comes after CPS set a target date of April 19 for high school students to return to in-person learning. But the Chicago Teachers Union is accusing CPS and Mayor Lori Lightfoot of misrepresenting the status of negotiations.READ MORE: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Court Appearance Rescheduled After Another O'Hare Arrest
CTU released a statement on the matter.MORE NEWS: CPD Investigates West Town Carjacking Involving 2 Suspects
“We have no agreement on returning to in-person learning in high schools or any date, nor will there be an agreement until we know our school buildings can reopen safely.”