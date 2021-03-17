HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded by officers in Hammond, Indiana on Wednesday.
At 10:15 a.m., officers from the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force attempted to make an arrest on a warrant at 142nd Street and Wabash Avenue in Hammond, according to Indiana State Police.READ MORE: Police Step Up Security In Chicago's Asian-American Communities After Shooting Rampage Near Atlanta
As officers stopped a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, the driver resisted, police said. The suspect went on to drive directly at an officer, and the officer fired his gun.
Several vehicles were damaged in the incident, state police said.READ MORE: Police Arrest Woman's Ex-Husband Suspected In Killing Her Parents
The driver escaped and crossed the state line into Illinois, but he was apprehended in Illinois and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The driver was identified as Jeffrey Randall, 38, last known address in Hammond.MORE NEWS: Mayor "Outraged" And "Horrified" – Demands Police Reforms Following CBS 2 Investigation Exposing 10-Year-Old Was Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted While Abusers Remained Free
The investigation was ongoing Wednesday evening.