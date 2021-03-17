As Loyola Practices For NCAA Tournament, Cameron Krutwig Notes How Different It Is Amid PandemicLoyola is trying to make the most of their practice time Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.

Ayo Dosunmu Named USAToday's National Player Of The Year As Illini Prepare For NCAA TournamentIllinois guard Ayo Dosunmu is racking up the awards, and the latest might be his biggest yet.

Spring Training 2021: Lucas Giolito Working Up To Opening Day Start, But White Sox Lose To DodgersThe White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, with the Sox wearing their St Paddy's Day green.

How The NCAA Tournament Will Be Different, And The SameCollege basketball fans have been waiting two years for another NCAA Tournament, but how similar will it be to what they're expecting?

LaVine Scores 40 As Bulls Beat Oklahoma City ThunderZach LaVine scored 40 points on 15-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night for their second straight win.

Sister Jean Will Be Going To Indianapolis To Cheer On Her Loyola RamblersSister Jean is 101 and still up for dancin' – she’s headed to Indianapolis to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA Tournament.