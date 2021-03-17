CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were arrested after kidnapping and robbing two men, Tuesday night, who thought they were meeting a woman they met online.

Police said a 23-year-old man went to 47th Street and Ingleside Avenue, around 10 p.m., to meet his “date.”

The woman brought the man to a basement where he was attacked by four people. He was then forced into his own car and driven to 78th Street and Saginaw Avenue, where his phone was taken. He was then forced out of the car.

Police eventually found the car on 47th street.

Only 30 minutes later, the group struck again.

A 21-year-old man went to meet a woman at the same location, 47th Street and Ingleside Avenue. Police said four men quickly attacked him. The man ran away, but the offenders eventually caught up with him.

The offenders showed a knife and a gun, forced the man into his own car and drove him to 67th Street and Stony Island Avenue in his own car.

The victim was forced to withdraw money from an ATM. The man was then forced out of the car at 67th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and his wallet was taken.

Just after midnight, police found the stolen car at 67th Street and Rhodes Avenue and arrested three men and one woman.

The first victim was taken to a local hospital. The second victim refused treatment.