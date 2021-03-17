INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — Loyola is trying to make the most of their practice time Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament.
Their first-round matchup with Georgia Tech is not an easy one.
This is the Ramblers' second trip to the NCAA tournament in four years, but this one is already different.
Cameron Krutwig experienced the Final Four as a freshman back in 2018, and now he gets another unique experience as a senior.
"It is really a lot different. You know – masks everywhere. You have these credential things you've got to wear around. You can't leave the hotel. You really can't leave your floor and your meeting room," he said. "So definitely a little bit of a bummer there not to be able to hang out with the guys off the court and stuff. But we're going to enjoy it on the court and in the meetings and stuff, so you know, just trying to make the most of it."
Loyola takes on Georgia Tech on Friday at 3 p.m.