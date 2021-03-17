MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — There were new calls Tuesday night for the mayor of Michigan City, Indiana to resign.
The city council in Michigan City has unanimously approved a resolution asking Mayor Duane Parry to step down – after the mayor made profanity-laced comments about a Black pastor.
In the voicemail, Mayor Duane Parry is heard saying, "They want a f***ing audience, you know – these Black guys, they all want a f***ing audience."
Parry was speaking on the voicemail of a local pastor, James Lee, who said he was "absolutely stunned" by Parry's words.
The mayor has publicly apologized, but said he will not step down.