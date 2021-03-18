CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are in custody after shots were fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said a woman said shots were fired from a van just after midnight near 17th Avenue.READ MORE: Couple Who Fought COVID-19 Now Vaccinated, Expecting First Baby
Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Cicero Avenue and arrested them.READ MORE: Career Coach: Preventing Age Discrimination
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: 3 Children, Left Home Alone, Rescued From Apartment Fire In Washington Park