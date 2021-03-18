DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are in custody after shots were fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police said a woman said shots were fired from a van just after midnight near 17th Avenue.

Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Cicero Avenue and arrested them.

No injuries were reported.

