(CBS/AP) — A state sports gambling law is making it difficult, but not impossible, for Illinois residents to bet on the University of Illinois or Chicago’s Loyola University when March Madness kicks off this week.
The law passed a couple years ago that legalized betting on Division 1 college sports prohibits betting on any Illinois team that’s playing. But The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Illinois waived the in-person requirement to register with sportsbooks.
Because online sportsbooks look at where the bet is placed and not where the bettor lives, all the bettor has to do is leave the state to place a bet.
