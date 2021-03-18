CHICAGO (CBS) — Allen Robinson is expected to accept his franchise tag from the Bears – but he could still be traded or sign a long-term deal.
But Kyle Fuller is not getting a deal, at least from the Bears.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunshine For The Weekend
The salary cap-strapped Bears are expected to release their No. 1 cornerback to create $11 million in cap space without a true replacement on the roster.
There is still a chance the Bears could trade Fuller, but that seems unlikely.READ MORE: Man Carjacked At 40th And Calumet In Bronzeville
Vic Fangio’s Broncos are already rumored to be interested in Fuller.
Akiem Hicks’ future with the team is in doubt too.
The Bears reportedly have given him permission to seek a trade. The 31-year-old Hicks is set to earn $10.5 million in the final year of his contract.MORE NEWS: Woman Says IDES Told Her Stimulus Meant End Of Unemployment Benefits; IDES Told Us It Was Probably A Scammer, But It Wasn't
Also Thursday, following a disappointing four years with the Chicago Bears, it was announced that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is heading to Buffalo after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Bills.