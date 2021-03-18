ViacomCBS And NFL Reach New Agreement, Now Multiplatform Home Of League Through 2033The NFL on CBS will continue for a while into the future.

Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Signs One-Year Deal With BillsFollowing a disappointing four years with the Chicago Bears, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is heading to Buffalo, after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Bills.

'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteGonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.

'It's Upsetting,' Zach LaVine Says As Bulls Blow Lead And Fall To SpursJakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Beth Mowins Will Be First Woman To Call Play-By-Play For Cubs BaseballVeteran broadcaster Beth Mowins is making Cubs history.

Spring Training 2021: 3-Run Homer For Willson Contreras As Cubs Top PadresThe Cubs took on the San Diego Padres Tuesday night at Sloan Park in Mesa.