CHICAGO (CBS) — Fierce winds were blamed Thursday for taking down light poles in two different parts of the city.
A light pole came down Thursday afternoon outside the Starbucks at Ontario Street and McClurg Court in Streeterville – near the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where the old CBS Chicago building once stood.
The pole snapped right off at its base, where there were clear signs of rust. An attached traffic signal also came down.
No one was hurt.
A light pole also came down partially at Devon and Caldwell avenues in the Edgebrook neighborhood and was left dangling over the roadway.
The partially-snapped pole caused traffic to be diverted near the Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve.
This makes three city light poles that have toppled over this week alone. Another one fell down on Monday at Adams Street and Wabash Avenue in the Loop.