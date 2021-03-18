DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Asian-Americans, Atlanta Mass Shooting, discrimination, Senator Tammy Duckworth, violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Congress is taking a closer look at the discrimination Asian Americans have faced in the last year.

A judiciary committee heard testimony Thursday on the violence and hate speech that has recently increased against the Asian community.

READ MORE: Over 71,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) said the Asian community in the United States has been the target of racist vitriol and said understandably, the Asian American community is justifiably outraged.

“Families have had rocks thrown at them. Nurses have been spit on. Heroes, front line workers, hospital staff have been blamed for COVID-19,” Duckworth said.

Just in the first two months of 2021, STOP AAPI HATE said Asian Americans reported being targeted at least 500 times.

READ MORE: Suspect In Sheridan, Illinois Double Homicide Held On $5 Million Bond