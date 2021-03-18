CHICAGO (CBS) — Congress is taking a closer look at the discrimination Asian Americans have faced in the last year.
A judiciary committee heard testimony Thursday on the violence and hate speech that has recently increased against the Asian community.
Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) said the Asian community in the United States has been the target of racist vitriol and said understandably, the Asian American community is justifiably outraged.
“Families have had rocks thrown at them. Nurses have been spit on. Heroes, front line workers, hospital staff have been blamed for COVID-19,” Duckworth said.
Just in the first two months of 2021, STOP AAPI HATE said Asian Americans reported being targeted at least 500 times.
The attacks, stabbings, shootings—we've seen similar veins of this discrimination against our fellow Americans before.
From segregation to immigration to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) March 18, 2021