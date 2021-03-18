CHICAGO (CBS) — “Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman, 69, was ordered held without bail in two of her cases and is being held on $100,000 bond on her new escape charge after being arrested at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday.

Hartman violated the terms of her electronic monitoring Tuesday.

Bond was set at $100,000 for charges related to Tuesday’s incident involving escaping electronic monitoring.

Hartman is currently on probation for trespassing in earlier incident. Because this new charge occurred during her probation, the judge ordered her to be held without bond.

Hartman is pending trial on another airport incident.

The state filed a petition to violate her electronic monitoring and a petition to violate her probation for the criminal trespass charge, and those petitions are continued until Monday. There is a no bond order on each of those cases.

Just two days after we heard her speak for the first time in an interview with CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards, Hartman was arrested again Tuesday. Initially, her bond hearing had been set for Wednesday, but was moved for reasons unknown.

Hartman is in custody in the Cook County Jail hospital.

Chicago Police confirmed Tuesday that Hartman, was arrested by its officers at O’Hare International Airport for criminal trespass.

A source told Edwards that Hartman’s ankle bracelet was apparently not initially pinging — so she snuck away from custody at the West Side halfway house where sources said she is residing.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office reported its Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators tracked her movement by the GPS on her ankle bracelet. The sheriff’s office was notified that Hartman had left the residential facility, and began looking for her right away.

The sheriff’s office said they notified Chicago Police that Hartman appeared to be headed to the airport and was in the area of Terminal 1 at 1:38 p.m.

A source said the Transportation Security Administration is familiar enough with Hartman that they spotted her and notified law enforcement. She made it to Terminal 2, but did not get farther than that. Meanwhile, an alarm siren was activated on Hartman’s device and she was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.