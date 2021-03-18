CHICAGO (CBS) — Near Northwest Side residents fed up with carjackings took matters into their own hands Thursday night.
Neighborhood activists in West Town and Ukrainian Village came together for a virtual town hall to discuss solutions to the crisis.
"We feel like we are held hostage by these criminals, and we don't have any voice in this, and we feel helpless," said Kimberly Shannon of the Ukrainian Village Neighborhood Association.
The group is calling for more police resources and better communication within the justice system.
They are drafting an action plan to present to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).