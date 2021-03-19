CHICAGO (CBS) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people wanted for shooting an off-duty Chicago police officer on Monday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

At 12:21 p.m. Monday, the off-duty officer was in a Jeep at a light at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue when two people in a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross started shooting directly at his vehicle. Sources said a rear-seat passenger was among those firing a weapon.

A source said the off-duty officer had been working out at a gym on 115th Street, and a car followed him all the way from the parking lot of the gym to 89th Street. At that point, the driver pulled behind the officer, and the occupant or occupants got out and started shooting at him.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen following the shooting. He was listed in fair condition after undergoing surgery for his wounds.

The 32-year-old officer is a four-year veteran of CPD who works in the South Chicago (4th) District. Police have not released his name.

Police have said a motive for the shooting is not clear.

“We don’t know at this point. The circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be,” Police Supt. David Brown said on Monday. “Could be a misidentification, could be road rage, could be carjacking. We just don’t know. It’s too early to tell, given the circumstances.”

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection to the shooting.

One of the subjects being sought was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a Bible verse, Isaiah 43:1, on the front, reading, “But now, this is what the Lord says; he who created you, Jacob; he who formed you, Israel; Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name you are mine.” The sweat shirt has a Bible scene with an angel on it on the back.

The subject was also wearing distinctive sneakers with red laces and a red and yellow design.

The second subject was seen wearing black pants with a hooded gray coat.

Police said the suspects may have been driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Illinois license plate A Q20084. Tuesday morning, the vehicle was found abandoned with the horn blaring near 91st Street and Williams Avenue in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. Sources said shell casings were found on the hood of the car.

Sources also say items from the vehicle were found at the base of a nearby garbage can.

On Friday, police said Cook County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867).

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.