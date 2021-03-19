CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy was shot in the face Friday night in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 6100 block of South Michigan around 4 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The boy was inside a vehicle when another vehicle pulled alongside and began shooting.
The 4-year-old was struck in the face and then driven to Comer Children’s Hospital.
Police are investigating.
A 10-year-old was also shot Friday evening. This shooting happened on Chicago’s West Side.