CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired during an armed robbery involving an armored truck in the North Austin neighborhood Friday.
According to police, a security guard from an armored truck was emptying an ATM, in the 4900 block of North Avenue, when dark colored SUV pulled up.
A passenger approached the security guard with a gun and demanded money.
Police said the security guard filed shots at the offender and struck him in the torso. Police said the offender got back into the SUV, which fled northbound on North Avenue.
No other injuries were reported and the offenders have not been arrested.