By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 20-year-old man was driving near 123rd and LaSalle streets, around 2 a.m., when someone in a passing car fired shots. He was struck in the leg and arm.

The victim drove himself to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

