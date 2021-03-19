CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood.
A 20-year-old man was driving near 123rd and LaSalle streets, around 2 a.m., when someone in a passing car fired shots. He was struck in the leg and arm.
The victim drove himself to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.